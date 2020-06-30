MANCHESTER, Iowa — A Delaware County COVID-19 HOPE fund has been created by Delaware County Pay-It-Forward and Delaware County Community Services.
Seeded with a $2,500 grant from Foundation for the Future of Delaware County, the fund will help provide gas or food assistance to residents who have experienced income loss due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Donation checks made out to Foundation for the Future of Delaware County COVID-19 Relief Fund can be dropped off at F&M Bank in Manchester, GNB Bank in Manchester and Community Savings Bank in Manchester, Earlville and Edgewood.
Checks also can be mailed to FFDC, 200 E. Main St., Manchester, IA 52057-410.
Online donations can be made at dbqfoundation.org/ffdcCovidRelief.
Call Delaware Community Services at 563-927-1077 for more information on applying for a HOPE fund gas or food card.