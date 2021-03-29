One new death was reported in Jackson County between 11 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. today.
The county's death toll rose to 42.
Eight additional Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 during the 24-hour period, increasing the county's total to 12,679.
The county's death toll remained at 200, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
Two additional cases were reported in Jones County during the 24-hour span, increasing the county's total to 2,893.
One additional case was reported in Delaware County. The county's total rose to 1,932.
The state reported no new cases in Clayton and Jackson counties between 11 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. today. Their respective totals remained at 1,624 and 2,140.
No additional related deaths were reported in Clayton, Jones and Delaware counties. Their respective death tolls remained at 55, 55 and 39.
Statewide, Iowa reported 137 additional cases in the 24-hour period, increasing the state’s total to 349,735.
There were four additional related deaths, for a statewide total of 5,729.