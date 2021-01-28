DARLINGTON, Wis. — Handling glass vials of, perhaps, the most coveted item in the world evokes a mix of emotions, said nurses from the Lafayette County Health Department on Wednesday.
Anxiety, exhilaration and hope.
“It’s like liquid gold,” said Public Health Officer Julie Leibfried, as she prepared syringes.
Department staff and volunteers orchestrated a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic Wednesday in Darlington, one of several that have occurred in January.
In Wisconsin, health care providers, long-term-care facility staff and residents, first responders, correctional officers and, now, residents age 65 and older are eligible for vaccines.
Public health nurses have vaccinated more than 700 Lafayette County residents and workers since receiving their first shipment in late December.
On Wednesday, cars snaked through the parking lot outside the Ames Road Multi-Purpose Building.
“They are so excited,” said public health nurse Molly Blackbourn. “It’s like winning the lottery.”
DELIVERING DOSES
Public health departments across the nation have grappled with unpredictable vaccine deliveries as federal officials rolled out the initial shipments during the final days of the Trump Administration.
“The first 200 doses, we found out on Sunday and they came on Monday, and we about cried,” said Public Health Technician Erin Hastert with a laugh.
Deliveries since have proceeded smoothly, she said.
The two vaccines approved for use in the United States — manufactured by New York-based Pfizer and Massachusetts biotech firm Moderna — require two doses to confer immunity, administered three and four weeks apart, respectively.
Recipients’ names are entered into the Wisconsin Immunization Registry, and Lafayette County Health Department staff call them to schedule their second dose.
MIXED EMOTIONS
Donna Wedige, 66, of Shullsburg, felt relief after getting her first dose Wednesday.
“My oldest brother passed away (in late March) of COVID,” she said. “ … It just happened so fast.”
Now, Wedige only leaves her house to attend appointments. She relies on her son to order the essentials.
As soon as Wedige develops immunity a few weeks after obtaining her second shot in March, she intends to go walking with a friend.
“And then have pop or something and visit for a long, long time,” Wedige said. “We talk on the phone, but it isn’t the same.”
Several recipients said their routines will not change after they are vaccinated. They do not know when they will feel safe again.
“I’ll still be staying home and staying away from the parties,” said Steve Symons, 69, of Benton. “I go shopping once a week, and that’s about all I do.”
CHASE THIS AWAY
Vaccine recipients waited in their cars for 15 minutes following their injections.
In the event someone experiences an allergic reaction, the nurses can administer epinephrine, which they keep on hand.
But aside from a few sore arms, the county has gone without incident. A miniature Pomeranian named Dukie caused Wednesday morning’s only disruption.
The yaps from the pint-size dog filled the parking lot.
“I might need help with this next one,” Leibfried told nurse Leah Walrack. “One of us might have to pet the dog.”
The canine’s owner, Darlington resident Kelly Boyle, shrugged off the needle stick after receiving his shot.
“It’s a good feeling,” the 69-year-old said. “It’s a good feeling that we’re finally going to chase this thing away.”
Boyle already contracted COVID-19 and at the time was unsure whether he would survive. He does not know how his life will change or what he will do differently once he is immune.
“I’ve never really given it any thought,” Boyle said.