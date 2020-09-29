SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

Diamond Jo Casino on Tuesday announced that all Mississippi Moon Bar shows for the remainder of the year have been postponed until 2021.

Those shows include:

  • Black Stone Cherry, scheduled for Nov. 13, postponed to April 9.
  • Mitchell Tenpenny, Nov. 20, postponed to April 16.
  • Morgan Evans, Dec. 11, new date to be determined.

Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new show date. Those unable to attend can request a refund by calling 563-690-4754 or emailing MartyMaiers@boydgaming.com.

For more information, visit www.moonbarrocks.com.

