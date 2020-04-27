A second Dubuque County resident with COVID-19 has died, according to the latest state figures.
The person was an "older adult," meaning he or she was 61 to 80 years old, according to health officials.
Seven more confirmed cases were reported today in Dubuque County, as well as one more case each in Clayton and Jones counties.
Statewide, 392 additional confirmed cases were reported today, along with nine more related deaths. Iowa now has reported 5,868 confirmed cases and 127 deaths.
With the new cases, Dubuque County's totals move to 87 cases and two deaths. Clayton County has had 13 cases and one death, and Jones County is at 19 cases now.
With no new cases reported today, Jackson County remains at five and Delaware County at four.
Statewide, more than 38,000 people have been tested for COVID-19, and more than 2,000 of the people confirmed to have had the virus are considered "recovered."