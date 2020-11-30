In Iowa, 1,222 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed from 11 a.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. today, pushing the total to 229,019.
The state's related death toll increased by 28 in the same time period, moving to 2,403.
In Wisconsin, there were 2,534 new cases today, pushing the total to 387,235.
There were six additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 3,313.
In Illinois, 6,190 new confirmed cases were reported today, along with 85 additional deaths.
That pushed the state's total to 726,304 cases and 12,278 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)