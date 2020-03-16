At the end of 2019, a novel coronavirus was identified as the cause of a cluster of pneumonia cases in Wuhan, a city in the Hubei Province of China.
It rapidly spread, resulting in an epidemic throughout China, with sporadic cases reported globally. In February, the World Health Organization designated the disease COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019. Just a few days ago, the WHO officially designated it a worldwide pandemic.
There continues to be misinformation, so I thought it would be a good idea to address some commonly asked questions:
Is COVID-19 really more dangerous than the seasonal flu? What is all the hype about? We get this question a lot, and it has led to many misperceptions: The mortality rate of seasonal flu is about 0.1%. The new coronavirus is at around 2%, according to recent statistics. So COVID-19 is around 20 times more deadly than the flu. To put this into perspective, every year approximately 56,000 people die from the flu. If COVID-19 infected the same number of people, then 1.12 million would die. So this is certainly more dangerous than the seasonal flu.
How would so many deaths be possible from COVID-19?: There are fewer than 50 deaths in the USA as of deadline. Isn’t this all just paranoia? Another misconception about the seriousness of COVID-19 is that many are only paying attention to the infection rates and deaths that exist today. Most of the infections and deaths are coming from China. But this is how a pandemic works. The numbers start slow, then explode. Our infections in the United States and Iowa, in particular, are low today. But they will start increasing as this is just the beginning.
Spring is coming, the weather is warming up, and this should all be fine in the next few weeks. Should we be back to business as usual?: Unfortunately no. This virus will change the way we see the world, similar to the Spanish Flu in 1918. I’m not trying to scare you. I want you to be prepared. We are just beginning. This could take several months before we get it under control. So make sure you have enough supplies and food at home to ride out this virus.
How can we protect ourselves from COVID-19 and help out our community?: The best thing you can do is to socially avoid large gatherings as much as possible. This will be the most important way to slow down the virus.
The coronavirus spreads from person to person in close proximity, similar to other respiratory illnesses, such as the flu. Droplets of bodily fluids — such as saliva or mucus — from an infected person are dispersed in the air or on surfaces by coughing or sneezing. These droplets can come into direct contact with other people or can infect those who pick them up by touching infected surfaces then their face.
It’s important to be vigilant at this time, not only of people around you who are coughing. You must be aware of every hard surface you touch. Disinfect areas that you will be touching. If you have the option, work from home. Children can be asymptomatic carriers of the virus, so schools might be canceled in the coming weeks.
What we have learned from Italy, is that our biggest challenge will be the overburdening of the health care system. Hospitals and ICUs might become stretched if everyone around us becomes sick at the same time. So the best thing you can do is to take serious precautions, avoid large gatherings and remain vigilant on your hand washing.
Is it safe to travel on a cruise, plane, bus or train?: I don’t think it’s wise to travel on any of the above at this time. Not just for the sick and elderly, but also for the young and healthy.
Let me explain. It has become clear that people with underlying conditions such as heart disease, chronic lung disease, diabetes and other conditions that cause suppression of immune system particularly among the older adults, are at a high risk of serious disease if infected with COVID-19.
To best protect these vulnerable individuals, we recommend that such individuals avoid situations that increase their risk of acquiring infections. This entails avoiding crowded places, avoiding non-essential travel such as long plane trips and especially avoiding embarking on cruise ships.
But even healthy adults should avoid such travel, since they might get the virus and interact at a later time with older adults who are vulnerable. The biggest issue is that we might have parents and grandparents. So even if we are at low risk for developing a serious infection from COVID-19, our exposure will certainly increase the risk of our loved ones from developing a serious illness and even death.
The best way to live is to think like everyone, including yourself, is at risk for a serious illness from COVID-19.
What are the first signs of illness? 80% of these infections are mild, so do I really need to worry if I am healthy?: China found in a large study of the first 35,000 cases that COVID-19 behaves differently than a cold. High fever is the No. 1 sign, followed by a dry cough.
There is a big misconception around the word “mild.” It’s important to note, that in the 80% of cases that were “mild” in China, that included patients that had pneumonia but didn’t need a ventilator. So mild does not mean asymptomatic. The symptoms can be significant. The other 20% in China were either severe or critically ill. Also, hospitalized patients ranged from the age of 30 and older. So if you think this is a mild disease, please reconsider.
Do masks protect against the virus?: A mask is much more appropriate for someone who is infected and you’re trying to prevent them from infecting other people than it is in protecting you against infection. Our recommendation is that healthy individuals do not need a mask. But this is a fluid recommendation that is subject to change. In Asia, many believe that masks have been a significant reason for containment of the virus. Stay tuned for further recommendations.
Where can Iowans stay informed about updated information regarding COVID-19?: Both local and national health organizations have been keeping information updated. For Iowa, you can visit www.idph.gov. Another great reference on a national level is www.cdc.gov.