Local officials are ramping up efforts to keep Dubuque-area playgrounds free of children in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.
On Friday, the city announced the closure of all playground equipment in its parks and of Flora Skate Park. On Monday, Dubuque Community School District followed suit, warning parents to keep kids away from the structures at its properties.
“These decisions are all about assisting with the efforts to lower the curve (of infection) in our community,” said Marie Ware, the city’s leisure services director. “And it does mean sacrifices from some groups that really enjoy some activities. They’re hard decisions for us to make, and we don’t take them lightly.”
Mike Cyze, a spokesman for the school district, said educators understand the importance of children engaging in physical activities outdoors, even in the midst of the pandemic.
But playground structures, with their many points of contact, are nearly impossible to keep sterile, Cyze said.
Additionally, playgrounds can attract groups of children, who then might not follow the social distancing that is critical to lessen the spread of COVID-19.
“We want to encourage kids being outside, being active and doing physical things,” Cyze said. “(But) we’re really discouraging (playground) usage at this point. We’re going to add some signage as well. That process is all in the works.”
With schools closed during the public health crisis, policing the district’s many playground areas is difficult. District officials are pondering ways to limit or discourage access, possibly by roping some areas off, removing swings and taking down basketball rims, Cyze said.
“We are looking at ways we can make some of that equipment inaccessible or as inaccessible as possible,” he said.
City of Dubuque staff already removed basketball hoops and installed signage wherever appropriate, according to Ware.
Research regarding coastal communities hit by the pandemic before the Midwest gave city officials an idea of what methods were most effective. Putting up fencing, ropes or caution tape wasn’t very effective in other communities, Ware said.
“People just ignore it, take it down, walk over,” she said.
Sanitizing the equipment would be a never-ending battle, Ware said.
“It creates more of a false sense (of security),” Ware said. “If you see us out there sanitizing it .. the sense would be if you saw that, that it’s totally safe.”
Education has been shown to be more effective, according to Ware. The signage includes information in English, Spanish and Marshallese, and parents are encouraged to educate children about the risks.
Ware said people still should use local parks. But they should practice social distancing for everybody’s safety.