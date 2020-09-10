Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Wednesday’s developments included:
- Eleven additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Wednesday, pushing the county’s total to 2,237.
- The county recorded 108 new tests in that 24-hour period, so the county’s positivity rate was 10.2% during that span. The county’s to-date positivity rate remained at 8.7% as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.
- With 305 new confirmed cases and 2,396 tests in the previous two weeks, the county’s 14-day positivity rate as of 5 p.m. Wednesday was 12.7%. The TH’s calculation, based on the state’s totals, continues to exceed the state’s reported 14-day positivity rate due to the state’s practice of not counting recent confirmed cases until all data is received, such as the date of birth of the testee. This practice drives down the positivity rate even though those cases have been confirmed in a specific county. At 5 p.m. Wednesday, the state reported Dubuque County’s 14-day positivity rate as 9.7%.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered in Dubuque County from the number of confirmed cases, there were 474 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, six fewer than 24 hours earlier.
- Six more cases were reported in the 24-hour period in Clayton County, four more in Delaware County and one in Jackson County.
- The number of people in Dubuque County hospitalized with COVID-19 increased by three to 14 as of Tuesday, the most recent date for which the data was available on the state website. The report listed four hospitalizations in Jackson County, two each in Delaware and Jones counties and none in Clayton County.
- Statewide, 409 new cases were reported in the 24-hour span, pushing the tally to 71,278. There were 17 additional related deaths, so that toll moved to 1,197.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County had an increase of 32 cases on just 51 tests Wednesday. Over the course of seven days, Grant County added 95 new cases out of 547 tests for a positivity rate of 17.4%. University of Wisconsin-Platteville on Wednesday night reported 20 more cases confirmed through its Student Health Services, which would account for 63% of the county’s increase.
- In the two weeks prior to Tuesday, the Grant County Health Department confirmed 67% of new cases were in people ages 18 to 27 and 4% were in those younger than 18. The rapid increase aligns with students returning to UW-P, Southwest Wisconsin Technical College in Fennimore and K-12 schools.
- A free COVID-19 testing site will be held from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. today at the Grant County Fairgrounds in Lancaster.
- Iowa County reported two more cases Wednesday, and Crawford County reported one.
- Statewide, 857 new cases were reported, pushing the total to 83,334. There were 15 additional related deaths, so the state count moved to 1,183.
- In Illinois, 1,337 new confirmed cases were reported Wednesday along with 30 related deaths. That brings the state’s totals to 253,690 cases and 8,214 deaths.
- Jo Daviess County had one more case Wednesday.