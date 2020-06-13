Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Friday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County recorded four more cases of COVID-19 from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday. The county’s total stood at 381 cases at the latter time.
- Jones County recorded two more cases in that time span, bringing its total to 40. Delaware County had one more case for a total of 27. Jackson and Clayton counties had no additional cases during that time period.
- No additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Dubuque, Delaware, Clayton, Jones or Jackson counties during that 24-hour span. Dubuque County’s toll remains at 21, Delaware County has one death, and Clayton County has three. A total of 217 people in Dubuque County confirmed to have the coronavirus have recovered, according to the most-recent state data, while 17 have recovered in Delaware County.
- The number of positive cases at Dubuque Specialty Care remained at 51 between 5 p.m. Thursday and 5 p.m. Friday, with the number of recovered patients also the same at 14. There are 35 long-term-care facilities in Iowa with COVID-19 outbreaks currently. Specialty Care is the only long-term-care facility outbreak in Dubuque County. An outbreak at Edgewood Convalescent Home in Delaware County was first reported Thursday. There, 10 have tested positive and two have recovered.
- Statewide, 376 new cases were recorded between 5 p.m. Thursday and 5 p.m. Friday. The total as of the latter time was 23,350. Four additional related deaths were reported. There have been 644 so far.
- Grant and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin each reported two additional cases between 5 p.m. Thursday and 5 p.m. Friday. That comes after each of those two counties added three new cases in the prior 24 hours. Grant County now has 105 local cases and Lafayette County has 40.
- In Wisconsin, 320 new confirmed cases were reported Friday, pushing the state total to 22,246. Seven new deaths were added to the state’s official count, now at 689.
In Illinois, 595 new cases and 75 additional deaths were reported today. That pushed the state’s totals to 131,198 cases and 6,260 deaths. No additional cases or deaths have been reported in Jo Daviess County.