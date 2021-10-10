The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination, publishing updates on Thursdays and Sundays. Saturday’s developments included:
- No additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the TH coverage area from Wednesday to Saturday.
- In Wisconsin, 90 additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Grant County from Wednesday to Saturday. Iowa County had 30 more cases during that time; Crawford County, 24; and Lafayette County, 15. Another 18 cases were reported in Jo Daviess County, Ill.
- The State of Iowa continues its practice of only issuing updated COVID-19 data on Wednesdays, so case and related death totals remained unchanged on Saturday.
- As of Saturday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the level of community transmission as “high” — the highest rating — in all 10 local counties.
- As of Saturday, 164,270 residents of the TH’s coverage area were fully vaccinated, which represents 63.5% of the population that is at least 12 years old.
- Area pharmacies including Hartig Drug, Hy-Vee and MercyOne are offering Pfizer booster shots to those eligible. See the full list of vaccination sites at bit.ly/2Wzf4M9.
- The most-recent Iowa county-level hospitalization data shows that, as of Wednesday, 18 Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized, up six from one week earlier. Ten Delaware County residents were hospitalized, an increase of nine. Four Jackson County residents were hospitalized, an increase of two. Two Jones County residents were hospitalized, an increase of one. One Clayton County resident was hospitalized, a decrease of two.
- As of Friday — the most recent update — Dubuque Community Schools reported 35 active cases among students, a decrease of four since Wednesday, and six among staff, an increase of one. Holy Family Catholic Schools reported 23 active cases among students systemwide, an increase of six, and five or fewer staff cases, up from none on Wednesday. Western Dubuque Community School District reported 31 student cases, an increase of 22, and two staff cases, a decrease of one.
- The CDC reported that as of Saturday, 1,719,243 Iowans were fully vaccinated, 64.2% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Wisconsin, 6,031 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Wednesday, raising the state’s total to 748,854. The state’s related deaths increased by 34 to 8,107.
- As of Saturday, 3,327,243 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, which is 66.5% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Illinois, 6,115 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Wednesday, raising the state’s total to 1,650,108. Illinois’ related deaths rose by 71 to 25,224.
- As of Saturday, 6,851,640 Illinois residents had been fully vaccinated, 63.2% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.