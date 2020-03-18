A dozen people clad in green rushed to get one last beer while seated next to half-eaten bowls of Lucky Charms cereal and half-full pints of Guinness in a Dubuque bar on Tuesday morning.
A few blocks up Main Street, chairs remained stacked atop empty restaurant tables and an empty bar while employees huddled in the kitchen a half-hour before doors were to open at 11 a.m.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds had declared a “public health disaster emergency” a short time earlier and ordered the closure of the state’s bars and dine-in services at restaurants starting at noon and running through March 31 in a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19. Carry-out, curbside and drive-thru food service still will be allowed.
The declaration also closed all fitness centers, theaters, casinos and gaming facilities, and senior citizen centers and adult day care facilities.
Additionally, it prohibited gatherings of more than 10 people, including social, community, spiritual, religious, recreational, leisure and sporting events. This ban includes parades, festivals, conventions and fundraisers and prompted the closure of facilities such as Five Flags Center in Dubuque.
“These are unprecedented times and the state of Iowa will do whatever is necessary to address this public health disaster,” Reynolds said in a statement. “The actions taken today are necessary to protect the health and safety of all Iowans and are critical to mitigating the spread of the virus.”
For most people, COVID-19 causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness. Most people recover from the virus.
No positive cases have been reported in the 10-county Telegraph Herald coverage area.
Iowa officials announced Tuesday night that six more cases have been confirmed, raising the state’s total to 29.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers also on Tuesday limited that state’s restaurants and bars to take-out and delivery and issued a ban on gatherings of more than 10 people. Evers also extended the closure of all public and private K-12 schools indefinitely.
The number of positive cases in that state shot up from 47 on Monday to 72 on Tuesday.
The moves came after those of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who on Sunday ordered that all bars and restaurants in the state close to dine-in customers from midnight Monday to March 30. That state now has 160 confirmed cases, up from 105 on Monday.
FINANCIAL UNCERTAINTY
Dubuque resident Lisa Johnson said she “flew down” to Sunshine Family Restaurant downtown after hearing the news of Reynolds’ order Tuesday.
Johnson, who works as a server at the restaurant, wiped away tears while seated in a booth surrounded by about 25 diners at 11 a.m. — an hour before the closure took effect.
“(I’m) extremely traumatized,” said Johnson, 48. “I have four kids and a disabled husband. ... How do you pay your bills? We’re servers. Our tips are our money. That’s our income.”
At Barrel House on Main Street in Dubuque, the business will try to make the best out of a bad situation by transitioning to carryout orders and delivery through partners such as GrubHub, said Mark Peterson, director of operations.
“My greatest fear, really, is the hourly employees that are going to be impacted,” he said. “A lot of people in the food industry live paycheck to paycheck. And we’re going to try to keep as many people working.”
However, the business will have to implement reduced hours, which will impact about 50 employees in Dubuque.
“This is uncharted territory,” Peterson said. “We’ll rotate employees in and out of stores just so they can have some hours. And we’ll guide them to government assistance for those that would definitely be affected.”
Iowa Workforce Development and the governor’s office said Tuesday that employees impacted by COVID-19 closures can and should apply for unemployment benefits at https://bit.ly/2U8sKbO or by calling 1-866-239-0843.
A FINAL DRINK
Loras College senior Brendan Marshall, 22, of Chicago, and two of his classmates rushed to Lot One in Dubuque after hearing of the governor’s order on the radio while driving to get groceries Tuesday, arriving at about 11:30 a.m.
That was just in time for a beer “to enjoy our last day with our senior class and get ready to hunker down online for the next three weeks,” Marshall said.
He continued, “We just wanted to get one last beer in together. Getting your last little bit in with your friends is important. Most kids have to move off campus, and it sucks as a senior. Senior year is pretty much over.”
He acknowledged that closing campus was “probably the best option.”
“We hope we can graduate, and we hope we can walk across that stage,” he said. “That’s the most important thing to us right now and finishing strong.”
Cory Jacobson, owner of Phoenix Theatres in Dubuque, said theater officials were preparing to announce its closure when they heard the disaster declaration from Reynolds.
Now, Jacobson is preparing for what he anticipates could be a multi-month closure.
“We are trying to understand what the worst-case scenario could be,” Jacobson said. “From a financial standpoint, we are really prepared for something that could last until the end of the summer.”
AMC Theatres, which has a location in Dubuque, announced that all of its sites across the country would close for at least six to 12 weeks.
WORKOUTS CUT SHORT
Retiree Bob Shafer, 66, arrived at Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA on Tuesday for his morning workout, but his routine was cut short by the announcement.
“I’m just thankful it’s springtime and the weather’s fairly decent, and I can ... walk outside to get some exercise,” Shafer said.
Danielle Shea, marketing and communications director at the Y, said the facility will continue to provide child care at both its Booth Street and UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital locations.
Full-time staff, including custodial, maintenance and front desk workers, will continue to work full time, Shea said.
“We’re going to use this time to spruce things up,” she said. “If we’ve got painting that we can get done — things like that.”
Telegraph Herald reporter Jeff Montgomery contributed to this article.