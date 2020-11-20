2 more deaths, 156 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque Co. in 24 hours; 1 death in Jackson Co.

Plasma donations from recovered COVID-19 patients in high demand for treatment

Iowa governor sees 'science on both sides' on use of masks

10 new COVID-19-related deaths in tri-states, including 5 in Dubuque Co.

Our opinion: Thanksgiving traditions look different, but reaching out to others will help