Dubuque County has reported three new cases of COVID-19, State of Iowa officials announced Sunday.
Dubuque County’s total is now 35, according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Public Health. These individuals include one person between the ages of 18 and 40 and two people between the ages of 41 and 60.
Iowa’s statewide total grew to 1,587 cases, a 5% increase from Saturday.
Clayton County remains at seven cases, with Jones at eight, Jackson at four and Delaware at two.
Iowa reported seven additional deaths from the disease, including six people in Linn and one person in Washington counties.
Wisconsin has 3,341 cases, including one new case each in Grant and Iowa counties, bringing their totals to six and five, respectively.
Crawford and Lafayette counties have three cases each.
In Illinois, 1,672 new cases were reported Sunday, increasing the statewide total by nearly 9% to 20,852. One of those new cases was reported in Jo Daviess County, which has 11 confirmed diagnoses.
Another 43 deaths were reported, bringing the statewide total to 720.