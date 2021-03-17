Dubuque County reached an unfortunate milestone between 5 p.m. Sunday and 5 p.m. Monday — 200 COVID-19-related deaths of county residents.
One additional such death was reported in the 24-hour period.
The total was reached nearly one year after the county’s first confirmed COVID-19 case was reported on March 19, 2020.
The county’s — and the state’s — first COVID-19-related death was Dubuque resident Kathy Davis on March 24 of last year.
The county reached 50 related deaths on Oct. 13; 100 related deaths on Dec. 5; and 150 related deaths on Jan. 17.
Dubuque County’s related death toll remains the sixth-highest in the state.
More related deaths have been reported in the Iowa counties of Polk County (575 as of 5 p.m. Tuesday); Linn County (320); Black Hawk County (297); Scott County (219); and Woodbury County (215).
There are six Wisconsin counties that have had at least 200 related deaths and 13 such counties in Illinois.
Meanwhile, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Tuesday’s other developments included:
- Lafayette County health officials reported one additional related death between 5 p.m. Monday and 5 p.m. Tuesday.
- As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, 74,228 residents in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine — 24.6% of the area’s population.
- Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 2% as of 5 p.m. Tuesday. Rates for other area counties in Iowa were Clayton County, 1.3%; Delaware County, 3.2%; Jackson County, 3.5%; and Jones County, 3.2%.
Iowa did not provide new county-level hospitalization data on Tuesday. The most-recent figures from the state, as of Sunday afternoon, showed that five Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized, as was one resident of Delaware County. No such residents of Clayton, Jackson and Jones counties were hospitalized.
- The number of residents with COVID-19 in Iowa grew by 441 in the 24-hour span, increasing the state’s total to 343,516. The state’s death toll grew by 15, to 5,657.
- As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, 413,212 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, but no new vaccination data was provided between 5 p.m. Monday and 5 p.m. Tuesday.
- In Wisconsin, Crawford County is maintaining a waiting list for eligible residents. Those who are eligible include health care workers; long-term care staff and residents; police, fire and correctional institute personnel; individuals age 65 and older; education and childcare staff; individuals enrolled in Medicaid Long-Term Care programs; 911 operators; utility and communications workers; public transit employees; food supply chain workers; non-frontline essential health care personnel; congregate living facility staff and residents; spiritual care providers; and restaurant workers. To sign up for the waiting list, visit crawfordcountywi.org/health or call 608-326-0229.
- Lafayette County health officials are taking appointment requests for individuals who are currently eligible in Wisconsin. To register, visit forms.gle/ZtkMJr1fhzrPYBiD9.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 480 additional cases as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, increasing the state’s total to 570,412. Three additional related deaths were reported, remaining at 6,539.
- Wisconsin also reported 1,273,705 residents had received at least one dose of vaccine — or 21.9% of the state’s population.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 1,997 additional cases in 24 hours, increasing the state’s total to 1,212,110.
- The state reported 19 additional related deaths in 24 hours, increasing the death toll to 20,973.
- Illinois also reported 1,563,294 residents were fully vaccinated — 12.2% of the state’s population.