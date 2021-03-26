The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Thursday’s developments included:
- There was one additional COVID-19-related death in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Thursday. The death of an Iowa County resident raised the county’s toll to 11.
- Twenty-five additional Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 in that 24-hour period. That was the highest total for a 24-hour period ending at 5 p.m. since the one that ended on Feb. 25, when there were 36 new cases confirmed.
- As of 5 p.m. Thursday, 90,245 residents in the 10-county area have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. And 53,359 area residents have been fully vaccinated against the virus — 17.7% of the area’s population.
- Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 2.4% as of 5 p.m. Thursday. Rates for other area Iowa counties were Clayton County, 1.7%; Delaware County, 4.6%; Jackson County, 4.2%; and Jones County, 3.1%.
- The state provided new county-level hospitalization data on Thursday. As of Wednesday, there were four Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 who were hospitalized, a decrease of one from Monday. Jones County had five such residents hospitalized, an increase of five from Monday. Jackson County had one hospitalization, the same as Monday. Delaware County had no hospitalizations, a decrease of two. No such residents of Clayton County were hospitalized.
- Statewide, the number of residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 grew by 669 in the 24-hour span, increasing the state’s total to 347,872. Nineteen additional related deaths were reported statewide, so the death toll rose to 5,708.
- As of 5 p.m. Thursday, 524,948 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, an increase of 13,774 from Wednesday.
- In Wisconsin, the state reported 537 additional cases Thursday, increasing the state’s total to 574,436. There were two additional related deaths reported, raising the death toll to 6,599.
- Wisconsin reported 1,586,619 residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, or 27.3% of the state’s population, and 917,203 state residents have been fully vaccinated, or 15.8% of the population.
- In Illinois, the state reported 1,229,898 COVID-19 cases as of 5 p.m. Thursday, a 24-hour increase of 2,190 cases. The state reported 35 more related deaths, increasing the death toll to 21,171.
- Illinois also reported 1,921,995 residents were fully vaccinated — 15% of the state’s population.