Flexsteel Industries this morning announced a temporary layoff at its corporate headquarters and a two-week shutdown of its manufacturing facility in Dubuque.
A press release states that the manufacturing plant on Seippel Road will shut down on Friday, March 27. It was not immediately clear when the corporate layoffs would take effect.
The company has about 150 production workers at its Seippel Road facility. An additional 200 workers are split between the company headquarters on Bell Street and the Seippel Road facility.
The company said these actions were being taken in response to the spread of COVID-19. Flexsteel addressed these changing dynamics in a written statement.
"The COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt many industries, the capital markets and American workers across the country," the company said. "While no one can fully anticipate the ultimate impact of the pandemic, Flexsteel is taking steps to protect the health and safety of its employees, as well as the long-term viability of the company."
This story will be updated.