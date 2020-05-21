Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Wednesday’s developments included:
- Eight additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Dubuque County as of 5 p.m., compared to 5 p.m. Tuesday. The county’s total now stands at 296.
- Two more cases have been identified in Dubuque County through serology tracking, compared with Tuesday evening’s statistics, bringing the total to 37. Some 1,029 Dubuque County residents have been tested for antibodies. The serology numbers for Clayton, Jackson, Jones and Delaware counties were unchanged.
- No additional deaths in Dubuque County have been reported, so the county’s total remains at 11.
- No additional cases appear to have been reported by the state regarding the outbreak at Dubuque Specialty Care as of 5 p.m. The state’s current total for the facility continues to lag behind the 49 cases that company officials reported to the TH on Monday.
- Clayton County had one additional confirmed case and is now at 30 confirmed cases.
- In Iowa, there were 394 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported between 5 p.m. Monday and 5 p.m. Tuesday. The state total now is 15,349. Seventeen more related deaths were reported. The toll now stands at 372.
- The State of Iowa’s dashboard, coronavirus.iowa.gov, is now being updated in real time. The Telegraph Herald will post updates online based on the figures at 11 a.m. and compile figures for online and our print edition based on the 5 p.m. numbers each day.
- In Wisconsin, there were 528 new cases reported, pushing the total to 13,413. Fourteen new deaths were reported, so that total stands at 481.
- Crawford County reported one new case, bringing its total to 24. Also in the county, the Wisconsin National Guard on Wednesday started taking testing samples from residents and staff at Prairie Maison nursing home and Bluff Haven Independent & Assisted Living in Prairie du Chien.
- In Illinois, the number of positive cases has now topped 100,000. At 100,418, it increased by 2,388 cases. There were also 146 more related deaths, pushing the total to 4,525 statewide.
- One additional case was reported in Jo Daviess County, which now has 23.