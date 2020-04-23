Dubuque County officials this week offered some criticism of a new statewide COVID-19 testing initiative that they feel largely is inaccessible to residents of local communities.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday announced Test Iowa, an initiative to assess as many Iowans as possible in coming days and create a database through which residents can see if they should be tested for the novel coronavirus.
The focus of the drive is to complete as many tests as possible, then explore strategies.
During a virtual meeting this week, county officials largely agreed with that objective of the program.
“We need to get people in Dubuque County to go to www.testiowa.com, if for no other reason than just to get them in that database,” said Ed Raber, interim executive director for the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors. “We need to talk to our medical professionals, for instance. They need to get all of their employees to take that assessment now.”
However, local public health officials decried the fact that information on the website and in materials only is available in English.
“Right there, we’re excluding a lot of individuals,” said Diane Pape-Freiberger, a member of the Dubuque County Board of Health. “They’re also assuming people have computers. That is looking at one population, but not the whole state of Iowa.”
Supervisor Ann McDonough also raised questions about the contractor used to build the database and the cost of testing.
“Who’s paying for the test? How much does a test cost? Does anybody know?” she asked. “The site even says, ‘If you’re recommended for a test through Test Iowa, there’s no public money.’ You’re entering a contract with Test Iowa, which is a private analytics company out of Utah.”
Reynolds said that the state has allocated $26 million for this program, but she released few other details.
Raber also said the Test Iowa program is focused on areas where the most severe outbreaks have been, rather than where there has been little testing.
“Where is the space in this for us to maneuver?” he asked. “We’re down the list. There’s 10 counties that have a lot more cases. We will be weeks out on this.”
Still, they urged residents to access the site and complete the survey. McDonough, who had taken the assessment prior to this week’s meeting, said it took just a few minutes.
Questions ask about a respondent’s symptoms and their severity, the person’s field of employment, frequency of travel and more. Reynolds said information collected through the effort will not be directly released to the public.