Ninety-eight additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 5,346.
The new cases came on 187 new tests recorded in the county, bringing that total to 36,083. That means the county has a positivity rate of 52.4% during that 24-hour span. The county's to-date positivity rate increased to 14.8%.
Twenty-four new cases were reported in Clayton County between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. today, bringing its total to 454. Fourteen new cases were reported in Jackson County, for a total of 652. Eleven additional cases were reported in Jones County, moving its tally to 460. Nine new cases were reported in Delaware County in that time frame, pushing its total to 806.
No additional related deaths were reported in this five-county area. The death tolls remain at: Dubuque County, 57; Delaware County, 13; Jones County, four; and three each in Clayton and Jackson counties.
The state continues to report outbreaks in five area long-term-care centers.
In Dubuque County, Luther Manor Communities reported one new case, for a total of 41 with four people recovered. MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care still has 35 cases and now has 24 recovered. Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque still has 20 cases with 17 recovered.
In Delaware County, Good Neighbor Home in Manchester remained at 81 cases with 61 recovered. Edgewood Convalescent Home increased by one to five cases with two recovered.
Statewide, Iowa reported 1,891 additional cases in the 24-hour span that ended at 11 a.m. today. Its total stood at 119,526.
The related death toll in Iowa rose by 22 to 1,680.