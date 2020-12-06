Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Saturday’s developments included:
- With one more COVID-19-related death reported from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dubuque County’s toll climbed to 100. The total was the fifth-highest among counties in the state. Dubuque County’s population is estimated to be the seventh-largest in the state.
- One related death each was reported for Delaware and Jones counties during that time frame.
- Due to inconsistencies in how testing data is reported, the TH has removed that information from its daily graphics and will report the number of “active” cases for each county and the change from one day earlier. The active case count is determined by taking the total number of cases and subtracting the number of related deaths and the number of recovered.
- A total of 66 additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday. The county’s 14-day positivity rate dipped to 14.4%.
- New data available on the state website provides county-specific breakdowns by age group of recent cases. Over the past seven days in Dubuque County, the most cases were reported in the 18-to-29-year-old group, which had 24%. That was followed by the 30-to-39 group, which had 16%; the 40-to-49 group and the 50-59 groups accounted for 13% each; the 60-69 and younger-than-18 groups each accounted for 11%; 70-to-79 had 7%; and 80 and older accounted for 6%.
- As of 5 p.m. Saturday, Jones County’s 14-day positivity rate had fallen to 22.2%. The recent decrease has corresponded with the slowing of an outbreak at Anamosa State Penitentiary. As of Friday afternoon, the Iowa Department of Corrections reported just three inmates and seven staff still testing positive. In all, the outbreak infected 824 inmates and 147 staff. Five infected inmates died.
- As of 5 p.m. Saturday, Clayton County’s 14-day positivity rate increased slightly to 21.1%, Jackson County’s rate fell to 17.5%, and Delaware County’s was down to 15.7%.
- The state health department did not release county-level hospitalization data on Saturday. As of Thursday afternoon, Dubuque County had 34 residents with COVID-19 hospitalized; Jones County, 15; Clayton County, 11; Jackson County, nine; and Delaware County, two.
- As of 5 p.m. Saturday, the state was reporting outbreaks at nine local long-term-care facilities — one fewer than one day earlier. At that time, the case counts were: Shady Rest Care Center, Cascade — 21 cases; ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque — 17 cases; Dubuque Specialty Care — 72 cases (an increase of one over one day earlier); Bethany Home, Dubuque — five cases; Good Neighbor Home, Manchester — 82 cases; Anamosa Care Center — 65 cases; Monticello Nursing and Rehab Center — 69 cases; Great River Care Center in McGregor — 39 cases; and Guttenberg Care Center — 44 cases (an increase of one).
- Iowa’s statewide confirmed case count grew by 1,895 in the 24 hours that ended at 5 p.m. Saturday, pushing the total to 242,211. The state’s related death toll rose by 60 to 2,666.
- In Wisconsin, both Crawford and Iowa counties had not released their own COVID-19 updates as of Saturday night, but the state website provided some updated metrics.
- Statewide, there were 4,831 new cases Saturday, pushing the total to 409,386. There were 77 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 3,702.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County did not release its own COVID-19 updates as of Saturday night, but the state website provided some updated metrics.
- Statewide, 9,887 new confirmed and probable cases were reported Saturday, along with 208 additional deaths. That pushed the state’s totals to 779,975 cases and 13,179 deaths.