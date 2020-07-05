Ten additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. today.
The county's total stood at 685 as of 11 a.m. today.
The increase is significantly lower than the prior 24-hour span, during which 65 new cases were confirmed, but that fluctuation once again is closely tied to testing.
Just 67 test results were received from 11 a.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. today -- about one-seventh of the previous 24 hours.
No additional related deaths were reported in the county. The toll remains at 22. And nearly 400 county residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.
It is unclear how many people with COVID-19 in Dubuque County are hospitalized. The State of Iowa hasn't updated its data on that in days, still listing five people that were hospitalized as of Wednesday.
Elsewhere, two additional cases were reported in each of Clayton, Delaware and Jackson counties in the 24-hour span. Their totals now are 43, 50 and 29, respectively.
One more case was reported in Jones County, where the total is 57.
Statewide, 320 new cases were recorded in that time frame. There were 31,243 cases statewide at 11 a.m. today.
No additional related deaths were reported, so the total remains at 721.