CUBA CITY, Wis. — By 8:30 a.m. each day, Addison and Michael Nicely get online at home and start their classwork.
Addison, a third-grader at Cuba City Elementary School, and Michael, a sixth-grader at Cuba City Middle School, are taking their classes virtually while their schools are temporarily closed.
“We just do the usual school stuff — math, reading, P.E., science, social studies, music, art,” Addison said.
Educators and students throughout the tri-state area have had to adjust to significant changes to their schooling while campuses in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin are closed in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Schools have adopted a variety of approaches, such as offering virtual courses and student-enrichment opportunities. So far, those new arrangements seem to be going well, educators said.
Still, it’s not the same as having students in class.
“If we can keep kids engaged and doing some academic-type things every day and get them as much authentic instruction as possible every day, then they don’t start sliding,” said T.J. Potts, superintendent of the East Dubuque, Ill., school district. “They maintain where they are and can hopefully pick up some of the skills.”
Adapting
In the Cuba City School District, teachers have switched to delivering their curriculum virtually.
Some teachers offer live classes with videoconferencing technology, while others record lessons for students. They also give students schoolwork to apply the lessons they receive, Superintendent Aaron Olson said.
At the middle and high school levels, teachers received guidance to give students 30-minute lessons, and students receive accompanying homework.
Students in third through fifth grade also are doing much of their learning virtually, and the district’s younger students received packets to reinforce skills.
“We’re trying to continue with the normal curriculum the best we can, but being mindful that there are other things going on,” Olson said. “We’re trying to ask teachers to not have it be seven hours long, but we want to continue to educate the best we can.”
Still, Olson said, it isn’t a full substitute for having students in the classroom.
“Every teacher would rather be here with kids than at home,” he said.
Melinda Nicely, Addison and Michael’s mother, said she has been impressed by the district’s virtual schooling program and that her children seem to be adapting well.
“It feels like it is a guided, structured school experience,” Nicely said.
Potts likewise said the rollout of East Dubuque’s online learning plan has gone well. He said his teachers have been busy planning lessons and making sure students spend the appropriate amount of time on school work.
State officials encouraged schools to switch to virtual learning during extended closures, but districts cannot necessarily require students to participate, Potts said. However, East Dubuque staff have encouraged students to take part in their classes and are checking in to take attendance.
Trevor La Page, a seventh- and eighth-grade history teacher at East Dubuque Junior High School and district technology coach, is giving his students discussion questions, sending them recorded lectures with notes to copy down and assigning them classwork.
He and his co-workers are expected to be online during contracted teaching hours so they can be available to students and to prepare for the next days’ lessons.
“It’s like being a first-year teacher all over again,” La Page said. “I’ve been teaching for, this makes seven years now, and trying to rethink your lesson and rethink how to somehow engage junior high kids and not make them completely bored … is a challenge.”
La Page said his classes have been going well, though a few students have not kept up with their work.
Practicing skills
In Dubuque Community Schools, officials on Wednesday released several learning resources for students.
Elementary school parents are receiving a sample schedule giving guidance for how they can structure their days with activities and learning opportunities. That includes a variety of suggested activities and online resources.
Middle and high school students are receiving a variety of different resources broken down by different courses.
“We just want them to continue practicing their skills,” said Mark Burns, the district’s executive director of secondary education.
Officials from the Iowa Department of Education last week released guidance to schools, which states that public districts can use online learning opportunities, but they cannot require students to participate.
“We can offer opportunities for learning, and we are,” Burns said. “We can’t require students or grade it or hold them accountable for it.”
Officials from Holy Family Catholic Schools in Dubuque likewise are working to continue offering learning opportunities for students, said Chief Administrator Phillip Bormann.
So far, they are offering optional supplemental learning experiences, including setting up times for teachers to have live, virtual interactions with their students. Educators also are putting together schedules with suggested learning activities and resources.
“Our goal is to keep them on track with their learning,” Bormann said. “We believe that we can continue to help them get to where they need to be before the end of the year.”