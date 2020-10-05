MANCHESTER, Iowa -- A COVID-19 outbreak in a Delaware County long-term-care center has grown to nearly 60 cases in just over two weeks.
The Iowa Department of Public Health's tracker listed 57 confirmed COVID-19 cases at Good Neighbor Home in Manchester as of 11 a.m. Monday, four more than one day earlier. Of those, 32 people have recovered.
It was tied for the fourth-largest of the 52 long-term-care outbreaks reported across the state.
The Hiawatha Care Center in Hiawatha also has 57 confirmed cases, though 44 of those have recovered. The three largest long-term-care outbreaks statewide were reported in Ottumwa, Hampton and Woodbine.
The state first began reporting cases at Good Neighbor Home on Sept. 19. At that time, six COVID-19 cases were confirmed with one person recovered.
Messages seeking comment from facility officials were not returned. Delaware County Public Health officials directed questions about the outbreak to Good Neighbor Home.
Good Neighbor Home is part of the Manchester-based Good Neighbor Society, which also runs the assisted-living facility The Meadows in Manchester.