Fifty-nine more cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed between 11 a.m. Friday and 11 a.m. today, raising the total to 3,204.
A total of 262 new tests were recorded in Dubuque County during the 24 hours that ended at 11 a.m. today, so that total climbed to 29,395.
That means the county had a positivity rate of 22.5% during that 24-hour span. The county's overall positivity rate rose to 10.9%.
Jackson County had its total jump by 11 during the 24-hour period, climbing to 345. Five more cases were reported in Clayton County, raising its tally to 252. Delaware County had four new cases, pushing it to 397, while Jones County had three more, moving it to 269.
There were no additional related deaths in that time frame for any of the five counties. Dubuque County's count remains at 41, while the other four counties' tolls sit at three each.
The Iowa Department of Public Health continues to report outbreaks in three local long-term-care centers.
Good Neighbor Home in Manchester now is up to 18 cases and six recovered -- one more case and four more recovered than 24-hours earlier.
Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque still has 12 cases, but the number of recovered climbed by one to four.
Ten confirmed cases still are being reported at MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care, with no recovered yet.
Statewide, Iowa reported 988 additional confirmed cases in 24 hours for a total of 85,425.
Iowa's related death toll rose by seven to 1,311.