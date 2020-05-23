Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Friday’s developments included:
- Two Dubuque County residents confirmed to have COVID-19 died between 5 p.m. Thursday and 5 p.m. Friday, according to state figures. That follows the previous 24-hour-period in which three deaths were reported, the single-day record tally for the county. Its total now stands at 16. Neither state nor county officials released any information about the deaths.
- The county has also seen seven more positive cases in that 24-hour span, bringing the total to 307 confirmed cases. Jackson and Delaware counties each also reported a new case, bringing their totals to nine and 14. Jones County remains at 36 and Clayton County remains at 30.
- As of Friday night, the state is reporting 37 outbreaks at long-term-care facilities across the state. Dubuque Specialty Care remains the lone one in Dubuque County, but the state’s confirmed case count for the facility on Thursday still was less than the 49 cases that the facility’s parent company reported to the TH on Monday. There still are no outbreaks — defined as at least three confirmed cases — at any facilities in Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties.
- The Dubuque County Public Health Incident Management Team coordinated additional targeted testing this week. From Monday, May 18, through Friday, May 22, the Dubuque Visiting Nurses Association collected test samples from approximately 575 individuals at the VNA, and nearly 300 test samples were collected from individuals at local congregate living facilities. This targeted testing focused on individuals identified through contact tracing of positive COVID-19 patients as well as law enforcement staff and essential volunteers.
- Statewide, 335 new cases were reported during the 24-hour period from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday. The state’s total stood at 16,505 as of 5 p.m. Friday. Fifteen new deaths were reported since Thursday evening, and total related deaths stood at 429 as of 5 p.m. Friday.
- In Wisconsin, there were 511 new cases reported Friday, pushing the total to 14,396. Nine additional deaths were reported, so that total stands at 496. The state reports 2,259 people are hospitalized.
- The new cases included two more in Grant County, now at 81. Lafayette, Crawford and Iowa counties remained the same with 18, 25 and 11 positive cases respectively.
- In Illinois, the state reported an additional 2,758 cases, along with 108 more related deaths. The state totals now stand at 105,444 cases and 4,715 deaths.
- Another case was reported in Jo Daviess County, pushing its total to 26, marking the fifth consecutive day in which at least one new case was reported. The county’s total has increased by eight in that time. Sandra Schleicher, administrator for the Jo Daviess County Health Department, said the recent positive cases are located throughout the county and don’t appear to have any direct cause. She said testing in the county has increased slightly.