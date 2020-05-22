In Iowa, there were 461 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported from 11 a.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. Friday.
The state's total as of 11 a.m. was 16,415.
Eighteen additional deaths were reported in that time, and the statewide tally now is at 421.
In Wisconsin, there were 511 new cases reported Friday, pushing the total to 14,396.
Nine additional deaths were reported, so that total stands at 496.
In Illinois, the state reported an additional 2,758 cases, along with 110 more related deaths.
The state totals now stand at 105,444 cases and 4,715 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the maps below.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)