One hundred and one additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Friday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 4,061.
There were 252 new tests in the county in that time span, bringing that total to 32,595. That means the county had a positivity rate of 40.1% during that 24-hour period. The county's overall positivity rate climbed to 12.5%.
Thirteen additional cases in Jones County were confirmed in the 24-hour period that ended at 11 a.m. today, bringing its total to 347. Six new cases were reported for Delaware County, so its tally moved to 556, while five more were recorded for Jackson County, which sat at 439 total. Three more cases were reported for Clayton County, as its total moved to 309.
No additional related deaths were reported in the time frame in any of the five counties. Dubuque County remained at 47, Delaware County stayed at six, and there are still three each for Clayton, Jackson and Jones counties.
The Iowa Department of Public Health continues to report outbreaks in three local long-term-care centers in the five-county area.
Cases reported at MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care increased by one to 20, of which seven have recovered.
The number of cases remained steady at Good Neighbor Home in Manchester, which has 65 with 41 people recovered, and at Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque, which has 17 with 14 recovered.
Statewide, Iowa reported 1,263 additional cases in the 24-hour span, pushing the total to 98,358.
The death toll in Iowa rose by 21 to 1,454.