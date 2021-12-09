State officials today announced the first confirmation of a case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in Iowa.
The variant was uncovered in a COVID-19 test of an unvacccinated child in Black Hawk County, which is home to Waterloo and Cedar Falls.
"The individual remains asymptomatic," states a press release from the Iowa Department of Public Health. "However, because of travel exposure, the family sought testing based on public health guidance."
It noted that the State Hygienic Lab "maintains a strong statewide genomic surveillance program, and the lab will continue to prioritize sequencing of test samples that look suspicious for the omicron and other variants."
U.S. health officials have said that early indications suggest the omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa, might be less dangerous than the delta variant, which continues to drive a surge of hospitalizations.
State of Iowa health leaders encouraged people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and to receive boosters if they already have been fully vaccinated.
“There is emerging evidence that a booster dose of vaccine offers protection against omicron, which is great news," said IDPH interim Director Kelly Garcia. "Vaccinated Iowans who have not yet received a booster should do so as soon as possible."
"I want to emphasize how grateful I am to Iowans who have chosen to get vaccinated, thank you. To those who haven’t been vaccinated for COVID-19 yet, I urge you to speak with your health care provider about the vaccine’s benefits for you and those around you."
The first case of omicron variant in Wisconsin was reported Saturday, while the first case in Illinois was announced Tuesday.
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Wednesday that more than 40 people in the U.S. had been found to be infected with the omicron variant so far, and more than three-quarters of them had been vaccinated. She said nearly all of them were only mildly ill.
She noted that the data is very limited and the agency is working on a more detailed analysis of what the new mutant form of the coronavirus might hold for the U.S.
“What we generally know is the more mutations a variant has, the higher level you need your immunity to be. ... We want to make sure we bolster everybody’s immunity. And that’s really what motivated the decision to expand our guidance,” Walensky said, referencing the recent approval of boosters for all adults.
She said “the disease is mild” in almost all of the cases seen so far, with reported symptoms mainly cough, congestion and fatigue. One person was hospitalized, but no deaths have been reported, CDC officials said.
Some cases can become increasingly severe as days and weeks pass, and Walensky noted that the data is a very early, first glimpse of U.S. omicron infections. The earliest onset of symptoms of any of the first 40 or so cases was Nov. 15, according to the CDC.
The omicron variant was first identified in South Africa last month and has since been reported in 57 countries, according to the World Health Organization.
The first U.S. case was reported on Dec. 1. As of Wednesday afternoon, the CDC had recorded 43 cases in 19 states. Most were young adults. About a third of those patients had traveled internationally.