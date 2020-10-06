During its first week, Dubuque County’s second Test Iowa site collected COVID-19 testing samples from an average of 125 people per day.
The site at Grand River Medical Group Respiratory Clinic, 1400 University Ave., opened on Sept. 28.
“It is definitely being utilized and really at the max capacity of what we planned,” said Kayla Hopson, chief operations officer and privacy officer. “That’s what we were scheduling for. We’ll do about that this week as well.”
Hopson said the operation was running smoothly so far, but for one hiccup with the state.
The Grand River site is the first of its kind to utilize the Iowa Department of Public Health’s scheduling system. Thus, it is not in charge of its appointment process with patients.
“When the appointment is scheduled, the email being sent out tells people to stay in their cars,” she said. “That is not right, as we are not doing drive-up. That’s not something we can fix, but (IDPH) is working on it. With us being the first clinic using their scheduling software, there’s a learning curve for all involved.”
Epic Health and Wellness Clinic, 1075 Cedar Cross Road, is the county’s other Test Iowa site.
Area hospitals, long-term-care facilities, universities, private physicians and two pharmacies — Hartig Drug and Union Family Pharmacy — add to the quilt of COVID-19 testing options covering Dubuque County.
All in all, that has helped continue a “rebound” in testing levels for the county.
“Toward the end of July, that tapered off,” county Board of Supervisors interim Executive Director Ed Raber told the supervisors Monday. “Demand bottomed out where we were only having a couple hundred tests per week, not per day. But for most of September, the testing levels had really started to rebound, primarily because of public demand.”