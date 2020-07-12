News in your town

32 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours; 3 other local counties report increases

Quarantine, isolation, social distancing: What do they mean?

48 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death in Dubuque County; more cases reported in 7 other local counties

Capri College closed after student tests positive for COVID-19

Disney World reopens as coronavirus cases surge in Florida

Coronavirus deaths take a long-expected turn for the worse

Dozens of U.S. Marines in Japan's Okinawa get coronavirus

Coronavirus deaths take a long-expected turn for the worse