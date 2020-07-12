Thirty-two additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. today.
The county's total stood at 961 as of 11 a.m. today.
The county reported an increase of 453 tests during the 24-hour period. A total of 15,176 tests have been completed as of 11 a.m. today.
State data indicates that 63% of Dubuque County's confirmed positive cases involved people exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and 55% of the confirmed cases involved people ages 18 to 40.
Jackson County saw cases rise by five, to 61, during the 24-hour span. Clayton County reported two additional cases, for a total of 50, and Jones County reported one additional case, for 71.
Statewide, Iowa reported 478 additional confirmed cases and one additional death, for totals of 35,006 and 749, respectively.