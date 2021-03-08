More than 22,000 Dubuque County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
New data released by the state Monday shows that 22,185 county residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, an increase in 67 from Sunday.
Meanwhile, 11,115 county residents have been fully vaccinated. The total represents an increase of 70 from 24 hours earlier, and the county's total is the fifth-highest in the state, trailing only Polk, Linn, Johnson and Scott counties.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Monday were:
- Clayton County residents: 3,909 who have received at least one dose (no change from Sunday); 1,381 fully vaccinated (no change)
- Delaware County residents: 3,132 who have received at least one dose (increase of 12); 1,560 fully vaccinated (increase of 16)
- Jackson County residents: 4,251 who have received at least one dose (increase of 125); 1,360 fully vaccinated (increase of five)
- Jones County residents: 3,950 who have received at least one dose (increase of six); 1,911 fully vaccinated (increase of 26)
State public health officials reported today that as of Monday, 286,590 people statewide had been fully vaccinated. A total of 615,437 had received at least one dose so far.