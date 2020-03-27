Deere & Co. officials said they were notified Thursday that an employee of John Deere Dubuque Works likely has COVID-19.
The employee, who has not been at work since March 19, has not tested positive for the virus, according to a Deere & Co. spokeswoman. However, the person has symptoms of the illness and has a “relationship” with someone who has tested positive.
“John Deere immediately activated an emergency response team to work with local health authorities to implement recommended procedures, including identifying potential interaction this employee had with other employees and/or business partners,” a spokeswoman wrote in an emailed statement. “We will continue to follow the guidelines of local and state health officials in determining the best course of action to safeguard our employees.”