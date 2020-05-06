A pulmonologist in Dubuque launched a fundraising drive to help the often underinsured Marshallese community in Dubuque during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Mark Janes said he started the push because he is concerned about patients in the Marshallese community who he has served for years. He said in an online post that at least some of that population "have become ill with SARS-CoV-2," the virus that causes COVID-19.
“I’ve been taking care of some of these people for 25 years,” he said. “I always wondered why so many don’t have insurance.”
Janes learned that one of the big reasons is that, due to their standing in the U.S., most are not eligible for Medicaid.
“They can’t vote because while they are allowed to be here, a lot of them aren’t citizens," he said. "I wanted to start having people notice that they don’t have access to any type of insurance and to maybe work with legislators on that.”
As of this morning, the GoFundMe account set up by Janes -- "Dubuque Marshallese Healthcare" -- had raised $25,000, from 370 donors. It has a listed goal of $1 million.
As for distribution of those funds, Janes said he reached out to Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque for help.
Foundation Executive Director Nancy Van Milligen confirmed this morning that her organization had set up a fund devoted to health services for Dubuque's Marshallese community. She said an anonymous donor contributed an additional $20,000 directly to that fund.