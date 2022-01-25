COVID-19 testing kits available at Dyersville library Telegraph Herald erik.hogstrom@thmedia.com Jan 25, 2022 13 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- Test Iowa COVD-19 take-home testing kits are available at James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Ave. E in Dyersville.Test users should follow the directions found inside the kits and ship them back using the prepaid UPS labels that are included. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-county-iowa Dyersville-iowa Delaware-county-iowa Coronavirus Covid-email-0127 erik.hogstrom@thmedia.com Follow erik.hogstrom@thmedia.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Today $150,000 winning ticket for Powerball drawing bought in Dubuque Linda M. Van der Meulen Upcoming highway project to prompt on-ramp closures in Dubuque Local law enforcement reports Biz Buzz: New Lancaster antique shop; Guttenberg businesses fill niche; Epworth businesses open Trending Today $150,000 winning ticket for Powerball drawing bought in Dubuque Linda M. Van der Meulen Upcoming highway project to prompt on-ramp closures in Dubuque Local law enforcement reports Biz Buzz: New Lancaster antique shop; Guttenberg businesses fill niche; Epworth businesses open