Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Saturday’s developments included:
- As of 5 p.m. Saturday, 43,294 residents in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 — 14.4% of the area’s population.
- Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 2.3% at that time. Rates for other area counties in Iowa were Clayton County, 0.6%; Delaware County, 2.7%; Jackson County, 2.6%; and Jones County, 2.6%.
- The number of fully vaccinated Dubuque County residents rose by 1,008 to 14,344 — or 14.7% of the county’s population.
Officials at Crescent Community Health Center in Dubuque announced Friday they will begin to receive an allotment of the COVID-19 vaccine. Crescent is one of 700 health centers selected to administer the vaccine to disproportionately affected populations.
- Officials expect to receive the first round of vaccines in April. Those who qualify will be contacted to schedule an appointment.
- Iowa did not provide new county-level hospitalization data on Saturday. The most-recent figures from the state, as of Thursday afternoon, showed that four Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized. Also hospitalized were one resident each of Delaware and Jackson counties. No such residents of Clayton and Jones counties were hospitalized.
- As of Saturday, no local long-term-care facilities were among the three listed on the state’s outbreak list.
- The number of statewide cases in Iowa increased by 427 between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday, increasing the state’s total to 342,497.
- The state reported three additional related deaths during the 24-hour span, increasing that total to 5,633.
- As of 5 p.m. Saturday, 710,149 Iowans had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, an increase of 19,625 from 24 hours earlier. A total of 394,565 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, a 24-hour increase of 28,194.
- The Crawford County Public Health Department posted Saturday that “public-facing restaurant workers are now eligible to receive vaccine as part of the food supply chain.” Register at crawfordcountywi.org or by calling 608-326-0229.
- In Illinois, a new call center was launched in an effort to assist residents who do not have access to the internet or have difficulty navigating online services, to make appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The call center is open seven days a week, from 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. To reach the vaccine appointment call center, call 833-621-1284. For general questions about COVID-19, call 800-889-3931.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 462 additional COVID-19 cases Saturday, for a total of 569,364. The state reported 13 related deaths, raising the death toll to 6,538.
- Wisconsin also reported 1,231,092 residents had received at least one dose of vaccine — or 21.1% of the state’s population.
- Statewide, Illinois reported an additional 1,675 cases Saturday along with 23 more deaths. That brings the state totals to 1,207,847 cases and 20,924 deaths.
- Illinois also reported 1,442,346 residents were fully vaccinated.