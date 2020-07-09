Another local summer mainstay has fallen by the wayside due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens announced it was canceling all of its 2020 Music in the Gardens concerts.
The free annual summer concert series at the arboretum’s Packard Pavilion originally was slated to begin June 7 and continue on Sunday evenings throughout August.
Previously, Dubuque Arts Council canceled its portion of concerts, which were scheduled to run from June 21 through July 26.
“The Dubuque arboretum held back on August, thinking there was a good chance the ‘wave’ of the coronavirus would pass and we would resume the festivities,” said Executive Director Sandi Jean Helgerson in a letter announcing the decision. “Unfortunately, that has not happened – on the state or county level.”
The letter stated that organizers will work to bring back the same lineup in 2021.