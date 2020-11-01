Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Saturday’s developments included:
- Both Dubuque and Delaware counties reported an additional COVID-related death between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday, bringing the county death tolls to 59 and 14 respectively. Grant County, Wis., reported two more COVID deaths Saturday, for a total of 36.
- Dubuque County reported 116 new cases in that timeframe. The number of individuals tested in the county grew by 241 during that period, reaching a total of 36,842.
- The state-reported, 14-day positivity rate for Dubuque County was 18.1% as of 5 p.m. Saturday. However, the state’s practice of not counting recent confirmed cases until all data is received dramatically drives down the positivity rate it reports even though those cases have been confirmed.
- Jones County had 34 new cases in that time span, and its state-reported 14-day rate climbed to 17.8%.
- Clayton County also had 34 new cases, and the state 14-day positivity rate rose to 20.5%.
- Jackson County reported 33 new cases in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Saturday, and its state-reported 14-day positivity rate increased to 23.7%, the second-highest county in the state.
- Delaware County had 28 new cases in that time span, and a positivity rate of 23.4%, the fourth-highest county.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered in Dubuque County from the number of confirmed cases, there were 1,972 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Saturday, an increase of 77 over 24 hours earlier.
- The state on Saturday did not have new county-level hospitalization numbers. As of Thursday, those figures were: Dubuque County, 33; Jackson County, seven; Delaware County, six; Clayton County, five; and Jones County, two.
- Iowa is reporting outbreaks in six area long-term-care centers. As of 5 p.m. Saturday, Luther Manor Communities in Dubuque had 45 cases, with 11 recovered. Edgewood Convalescent Home had five total cases, with two recovered; Good Neighbor Home in Manchester had 81, with 62 recovered; MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care, 35 cases and 27 recovered; and Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque, 20, with 17 recovered. Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade has seven cases, two of whom have recovered.
- Iowa’s statewide confirmed caseload grew by 2,860 cases during the 24-hour span, reaching 127,969 as of 5 p.m. Saturday. The related death toll increased by 10, rising to 1,716.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County and Iowa County each reported 39 new cases Saturday, while Lafayette County had 13. Crawford County’s total grew by two.
- Statewide, there were 5,278 new cases Saturday, pushing the total to 225,370. There were 59 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 2,031.
- In Illinois, 7,899 new confirmed cases were reported Saturday, along with 46 additional deaths. That brought the state’s totals to 410,300 cases and 9,757 deaths.