A requirement for Iowans filing for unemployment benefits due to the COVID-19 pandemic has been eased.
Employees who are laid off or otherwise unable to work due to the coronavirus will no longer need to use all paid leave prior to becoming eligible for unemployment benefits, according to a press release Monday from Iowa Workforce Development.
The release notes that the change is effective immediately but is not retroactive.
The agency loosened the requirements following passage of the federal CARES Act stimulus legislation.