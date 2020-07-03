A Dubuque hospital has implemented visitor restrictions in light of the recent upward surge in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County and eastern Iowa.
UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital announced that, for the time being, visitors would not be allowed, except for a few exceptions.
Additionally, all patients and the few visitors that area allowed will be screened at the entrances and have their temperature taken.
"The decision to restrict visitors was difficult and made only after careful consideration of increasing numbers of asymptomatic positive COVID-19 cases in the county," a press release stated.
The hospital also stated that "we recognize that there are times when having a visitor or family member present is crucial," which prompts the exceptions to the rule.
Those include for obstetric patients, nursery and neonatal intensive care unit patients, patients who are the end of their lives, children patients and patients undergoing surgery.