Restaurants, fitness centers, malls and retail stores in 77 of Iowa’s 99 counties will be permitted to reopen on Friday, May 1, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Monday.
Clayton, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties are among the counties in which such businesses can open their doors. Dubuque County is among the 22 counties in which they will remain shuttered until May 15.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the counties in which businesses can reopen either have been consistently low or have been on a downward trend, Reynolds said. Conversely, the 22 counties with extended restrictions have seen high case numbers.
Monday, seven more confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in Dubuque County, pushing the total to 87.
In contrast, Jones County has 19 cases; Clayton County, 13; Jackson County, five; and Delaware County, four.
Reynolds indicated the decision was prompted by a desire to maintain a balanced approach amid the pandemic.
“This level of mitigation is not sustainable for the long term, and it has unintended consequences for Iowa families,” she said. “So, we must gradually shift from an aggressive mitigation strategy to focusing on containing and managing virus activity for the long term.”
She added that such an approach would allow the state to “safely and responsibly balance the health of our people and the health of our economy.”
Reopening businesses only will be allowed to operate at 50% of normal capacity. She said the measure also applies to malls, but play areas and common seating areas such as food-court dining will remain closed.
Reynolds also said she is lifting the limits on spiritual and religious gatherings statewide but said these organizations must adhere to social distancing, hygiene and public health measures.
REASON FOR EXCITEMENT
Mark Herman, owner of Flatted Fifth Blues & BBQ in Bellevue, plans to open his restaurant to dine-in customers on Friday.
“We’re excited about it for sure. We’re going to take advantage of it,” he said. “There are a lot of things we need to do between now and (Friday), but we will figure it out.”
Acquiring products, prepping food and coordinating with staff members are among the immediate challenges, Herman said.
Upon reopening, the restaurant will take measures to enhance safety.
Staff members will rigorously clean surfaces and routinely wash their hands. The restaurant will limit party sizes to a half-dozen people and adhere to the state’s guidelines of only reaching 50% capacity.
Herman is hopeful these practices will create a safe environment.
“If we were really worried about it, we wouldn’t open,” he said.
Despite the phased plan to reopen the economy, Reynolds encouraged those at higher risk to remain at home.
“I strongly encourage all vulnerable Iowans, including those with pre-existing conditions and those older than 65 throughout the state, to continue to limit their activities outside of their homes,” Reynolds said.
RISKY REOPENING?
The decision to reopen comes at a time when the number of confirmed cases in Dubuque County is rising rapidly.
Dubuque County had 52 cases as of Thursday. The total stood at 87 on Monday — a 67% increase in the span of four days.
City of Dubuque Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan said the uptick is due to multiple factors, including an increase in testing capacity.
She said the recent rise also mirrors the “curve” witnessed in several places around the world where cases at first grew gradually and then increased rapidly.
“It is not unexpected,” she said. “It is a little disheartening.”
Given the current trajectory of the county’s caseload, Corrigan suggested residents should only make essential trips out of the home.
Crossing county lines, once restrictions are eased in neighboring locales, to visit a shop or grab some dinner is definitely not recommended, she said.
“Any amount of traveling should be done with extreme caution,” she said.
SPREADING THE PROBLEM?
Nicolas Hockenberry, director of Jackson County Economic Alliance, said the governor’s announcement was “a little bit surprising” for local businesses, given her recent decision to extend school closures. Even so, most view it as a positive development.
“With the weather warming up, this is a time when businesses really rely on that retail traffic,” he said. “This is welcome news to a lot of businesses.”
There is also cause for concern among some business owners. An influx of travelers from counties with high COVID-19 case counts ultimately could put counties such as Jackson County at greater risk.
“I think any of the restaurants or Main Street retail businesses recognize how much of their business comes from people traveling from places like the Quad Cities or Dubuque County,” Hockenberry said. “I do think that is concerning for some people. It is a little bit scary”
The governor said the state will continue to examine case rates and — in the event of a spike — could walk back the measures.
“We have to be honest about this,” she said. “If we do see an uptick and we start to see some of the numbers really start to spike, we’ll have to take a look at dialing back some of those things, too.”
ONGOING FRUSTRATION
Some cities, which straddle different counties, face a particularly confusing situation.
For instance, the cities of Cascade and Dyersville are among the local municipalities that cross county lines.
Parts of both cities are in Dubuque County, where restrictions are not being relaxed, and in a county in which they are.
Karla Thompson, executive director of Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce, said the majority of restaurants and shops in Dyersville are in Dubuque County, which means relatively few will be allowed to reopen this week.
Those not allowed to reopen are counting the days until they can resume operations.
“It is a little frustrating for those in Dubuque County, when you can just go a few miles down the road and those (Delaware County) businesses can reopen,” she said.