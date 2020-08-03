Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Sunday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County topped 1,500 cases of COVID-19 after reporting 31 additional infections during the 24-hour period ending at 5 p.m. Sunday. The county’s total now stands at 1,519.
- One additional COVID-19 death was reported in the county, where the toll stands at 29.
- Dubuque County reported 117 new completed tests for COVID-19, for a total of 19,569. The county’s 24-hour positivity rate was 9.3%. The county’s overall positivity rate is 7.8%.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered from the number of confirmed cases, there were 763 “active” cases in the county as of 5 p.m. Sunday — a 24-hour increase of 22.
- Four additional cases were reported in Jackson County, where the total rose to 138.
- Three new cases were reported in Delaware County and two in Clayton County, where the totals are 90 and 97, respectively. No additional cases were reported in Jones County, where the total is 122.
- Iowa health officials continue to report one long-term-care facility outbreak in Dubuque County. Three positive cases were reported at Luther Manor Grand Meadows.
- Statewide, Iowa reported an increase of 579 cases for a total of 45,560. There were four additional deaths, for a total of 876.
- Grant County, Wis., reported three additional cases for a total of 328. There were no additional deaths in the county, where the toll remains at 14. The Grant County Health Department reported that 11 additional patients have recovered, for a total of 248.
- The Lafayette County Health Department reported two additional confirmed cases for a total of 111.
- Crawford County reported one additional case for a total of 62.
- There were no additional cases in Iowa County.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported a 24-hour increase of 922 cases, for a total of 54,924, and one additional death for a total of 948.
- There were no additional cases reported in Jo Daviess County, Ill., where the total remains 112.
- There were 1,467 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, boosting the state’s total to 181,943. The state also reported 14 additional deaths, for a toll of 7,517. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported that the ages of the state’s COVID-19 cases range from younger than 1 year old to older than 100.