The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Tuesday’s developments included:
- No additional deaths were reported in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area between 5 p.m. Monday and 5 p.m. Tuesday.
- Three additional residents of Dubuque County were confirmed to have COVID-19 during the 24-hour span.
- As of Tuesday, 125,706 residents of the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area had been fully vaccinated — 51.6% of the area’s population of those 16 and older.
- The State of Iowa provided new county-level hospitalization data Tuesday. The most-recent data stated that, as of Monday, two residents of Dubuque County with COVID-19 were hospitalized, a decrease of two from Saturday. Two such residents of Jones County were hospitalized, same as reported Saturday. One such resident of Delaware County was hospitalized, no change from Saturday. One such resident of Clayton County was hospitalized, an increase of one. No such residents in Jackson County were hospitalized as of Monday.
- Walk-in vaccination clinics are regularly scheduled in Dubuque County through May 17. Today’s clinic is open from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds Old 20 Farmers Market. See the full list of clinics at bit.ly/3uEtQNO.Link_zcvpjsos.
- As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 1.9%. Rates in other area Iowa counties were: Clayton County, 1.8%; Delaware County, 2.2%; Jackson County, 2.2%; and Jones County, 3.5%.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 281 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Tuesday, increasing the state’s total to 368,190. The state reported four additional related deaths, raising the total to 5,989.
- As of Tuesday, 1,223,229 people had been fully vaccinated in Iowa — 49% of the state’s residents who are at least 16 years old.
- In Wisconsin, the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be available today through the Grant County Health Department. For more information, call the health department at 608-723-6416.
- The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Crawford County Public Health office in Prairie du Chien. Interested individuals are encouraged to register for an appointment, however, walk-ins will be accepted.
- Wisconsin reported 517 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, increasing its total to 603,820. The state’s death toll rose by 13, for a total of 6,904.
- As of Tuesday, 2,315,628 Wisconsin residents have been fully vaccinated, 49.7% of the state’s residents who are at least 16.
- There were 1,562 new COVID-19 cases announced Tuesday in Illinois, for a state total of 1,357,953. The state reported 26 additional related deaths, increasing the toll to 22,261.
- Illinois also reported that 4,382,645 residents have been fully vaccinated as of Tuesday — 42.9% of the state’s population of those 16 and older.