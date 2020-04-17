Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday extended Wisconsin’s stay-at-home order for another month, keeping nonessential businesses closed until after the Memorial Day holiday weekend to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Schools will be closed the remainder of the academic year under the safer-at-home order that will be in effect until May 26.
News of the extension comes amid growing criticism from conservatives who are pushing Evers and some other governors to loosen restrictions. Opponents of the order planned a rally at the state Capitol on April 24, the end date of the original order.
The extension of the order potentially comes at great cost to southwest Wisconsin business owners, many of whom rely upon sales increases as tourist season gets started.
Although the new directive provides some flexibility for “nonessential” businesses, such as permitting deliveries and curbside pickup, their continued closure to customers poses a hardship, small- business owners say.
“The safety and health of the community is the most important aspect of it, but it’s horrible for the little mom and pop businesses,” said Becky Thommen, owner of Junque Stops Here, a Cuba City antique shop. “It’s sink or swim.”
Abby Haas, Lafayette County economic development coordinator, fears that local businesses will shutter, particularly those who provide services that do not stand to benefit from the newly-eased restrictions.
“There are some businesses that can’t operate that way,” she said. “They don’t (sell) a tangible good.”
WORRIES OF SECOND WAVE
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
Wisconsin officials on Thursday announced another 154 confirmed cases of COVID-19, pushing the state total to 3,875.
They also reported another 15 related deaths, pushing that tally to 197.
Three new cases in Grant County were reported Thursday afternoon by local officials. The county’s total now is 13. No new cases were reported in Crawford, Iowa or Lafayette counties.
Evers issued the original order on March 25 but has said in recent days that he has made clear that an extension was likely.
“A few weeks ago, we had a pretty grim outlook for what COVID-19 could mean for our state, but because of the efforts of all of you, Safer at Home is working,” Evers said in a statement. “That said, we aren’t out of the woods just yet.”
Before the order can be lifted, there needs to be more testing and other public health measures in place, said state Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm.
“These steps will help us reduce the risk of a second wave of the virus,” she said. “If we open up too soon, we risk overwhelming our hospitals and requiring more drastic physical distancing measures again.”
ECONOMIC IMPACTS
Evers told President Donald Trump in a letter mailed Wednesday that Wisconsin faces more than $2 billion in revenue losses due to hits to the economy caused by the coronavirus. The governor said the state’s unemployment rate sits at about 15%.
Meanwhile, federal assistance has not trickled down to small businesses in Lafayette County, Haas said. She is unaware of any local entity that received funds through the federal Paycheck Protection Program, which recently reached its $349 billion allotment.
Thommen said she would not qualify because she does not employ workers. She believes state lawmakers could do more.
“It would be nice, for once, if they could bail out the little one-person-owned stores,” Thommen said. “The encouragement and ‘standing together’ is nice, but at the same time, that doesn’t pay the mortgage.”
Bob Jones, Cuba City economic development director, called the order unfortunate but “prudent,” adding that it will impact community events.
Cuba City will hold its summer farmers market as planned, the first of which occurs May 20. However, only produce vendors can participate.
“It will be a big change for us,” Jones said. “A lot of our vendors (sell) arts and crafts.”
Live entertainment, including the high school marching band, will not perform.
“We’ve got a very short window for tourism in southwest Wisconsin, so this is a very significant impact to that,” he said.
SCHOOLS CLOSED
Under the order, Wisconsin schools also will remain closed for the remainder of the academic year, which concludes June 3.
Most closed to students in mid-March and awaited indication from the state whether reopening would be possible, which seemed increasingly unlikely in recent days, said John Costello, superintendent of Southwestern Wisconsin Community School District.
The district has conducted remote, virtual instruction since March.
“We were planning on doing this for the rest of the school year anyway,” Costello said. “It’s sad for the kids. This isn’t what school is supposed to be designed for.”
The school board will discuss plans for high school graduation at its May meeting. One option is to postpone the ceremony until June, he said.
“We will do something for our seniors, but we don’t know what that looks like yet,” Costello said.
The Platteville School District announced that it would continue to offer virtual instruction through June 3 as well, but indicated that other aspects of the school year were unsettled.
“We will be working diligently over the next couple of days to provide more information on what this looks like for the Platteville School District,” stated a social media post.
LAWMAKERS RESPOND
Lawmakers from southwestern Wisconsin characterized the governor’s action as impractical and potentially “devastating” to local economies.
“I believe that it is time to plan for the ‘exit strategy’ from this lockdown,” said Wisconsin Sen. Howard Marklein. R-Spring Green, in a statement. “Several of my colleagues and I think there is a reasonable way to move forward and get our economy going again while protecting the health and well-being of our citizens.”
State Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, wrote in statement that he had hoped Evers would present a detailed plan “to slowly and intelligently reopen Wisconsin’s economy.”
“I was watching the numbers, thinking that they were looking pretty good and trending in the right direction,” he said.