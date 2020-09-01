Jason Weittenhiller was nervous as he watched the meeting unfold.
Rob Serres breathed a heavy sigh of relief after checking his email.
The Platteville school board voted, 6-2, in a special meeting Monday night to allow fall sports to proceed. The board had voted last week, but deadlocked in a 4-4 tie with one board member absent.
The full board was present for Monday’s meeting, with one member abstaining.
“Very strong relief,” Serres, Platteville’s cross country coach, said of his emotions after reading an email from Platteville superintendent Jim Boebel announcing the decision. “It’s a tough situation because you just don’t know what’s going to happen in your sport and with all the COVID(-19) that’s going on. But at the same time, the kids are very eager, and of course the coaches are, too. We’re eager to kind of get back to some social norms.”
Weittenhiller, the Hillmen football coach, watched the meeting on Zoom.
“You’re kind of nervous because there’s kids that have a lot invested. It was a big vote on their future,” Weittenhiller said. “Football is one sport that kids can’t really do when they graduate. You can play Home Talent baseball, you can play basketball city leagues, but football is just a sport you can’t put the pads on. You get four years and that’s it, and I just hate to see kids miss out because they’ve missed a lot.”
The Southwest Wisconsin Conference — which includes area schools Platteville, Lancaster and Prairie du Chien — will have its own meeting today. The rest of the conference was waiting for Platteville’s decision before moving forward with scheduling and setting the conference’s own guidelines for play during a pandemic. The league is also expected to vote whether to allow additional schools to join the conference this fall.
“We’re going to go with the WIAA rules, but there may be some additional rules that the SWC will put in there,” Serres said.
Serres said the wait for the vote was tough because the cross country team had begun practice, the day before the school board voted.
“That would have been really tough, to tell the kids, ‘hey guys, sorry I guess we’re not going to have the season,’” Serres said. “They’ve had three or four days now with practice and the kids are doing a great job. We’re trying to do everything correct with social distancing and wearing the masks before we go out for our runs. The kids are doing a really, really nice job. I just hope we can maintain that sort of atmosphere and it’s a safe season.”
And in this new pandemic-afflicted world, just having any kind of season is a blessing. Wisconsin student-athletes haven’t been able to compete since the state basketball tournaments.
“There’s definitely a social component that we’ve found with this virus, we need this connection,” Serres said. “The kids were just hungry. I could tell in the very first practice, just hungry to be around others and to laugh and share some stories and things of that nature that we just have not been able to do.
“It’s been great. It’s been a really nice start.”