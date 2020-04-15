SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

State of Iowa officials reported 96 new cases of COVID-19 today, including two more cases in Dubuque County. 

The statewide total of confirmed infections now stands at 1,995, a 5% increase over Tuesday's total. Four more deaths were reported, increasing Iowa's toll to 53. 

In Wisconsin, 166 new cases of COVID-19 were announced today.

Twelve more deaths in Wisconsin also were reported today. The statewide death toll now is 182. 

And in Illinois, 1,346 new cases were reported today. The statewide total now stands at 24,593. The death toll is 948. 

Where are those cases? Check out the maps below:

Coronavirus map - Illinois - 4-15-20 - web

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois as of Wednesday afternoon, April 15. 
Coronavirus map - Wisconsin - 4-15-20 - web

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin as of Wednesday afternoon, April 15. 
Coronavirus map - Iowa 4-15-20 - web

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iowa as of Wednesday morning, April 15.

