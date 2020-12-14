SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.
Where is COVID in Iowa? (12-14-20)
Buy Now

There were five additional COVID-19-related deaths in the five area Iowa counties confirmed between 11 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. today, while Dubuque County's total number of cases topped 10,000.

The deaths of two more Dubuque County residents were reported in that time span, bringing the county's death toll to 125. Twenty-four more COVID-19 cases were reported in Dubuque County during that 24-hour period, increasing the county’s total to 10,008. The county’s 14-day positivity rate remained at 13%. 

Clayton, Delaware and Jones counties each reported an additional death as of 11 a.m. today.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Delaware County's total moved to 1,550, an increase of four cases in 24 hours. Deaths increased by one to 27.

Clayton County reported four additional cases for a total of 1,260. The county’s death toll increased by one to 25.

Jones County’s case count rose by two during the 24-hour span to reach 2,475. Deaths increased by one to 33.

Jackson County reported three additional cases, for a total of 1,673. The county’s death toll remained at 23.

The state is now reporting outbreaks at nine long-term-care facilities in this five-county region

The case counts as of 11 a.m. today were:

DUBUQUE COUNTY

Stonehill Care Center -- 24 cases, an increase of one

Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade -- 22 cases

ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque -- 22 cases

Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque -- 15 cases

Bethany Home in Dubuque -- five cases

CLAYTON COUNTY

Great River Care Center in McGregor -- 39 cases

Guttenberg Care Center -- 49 cases

DELAWARE COUNTY

Good Neighbor Home in Manchester -- 85 cases

JACKSON COUNTY

The state continues to report no outbreaks in Jackson County, though there are local reports of outbreaks in the county. Efforts to receive explanations from the Iowa Department of Public Health and Jackson County Health Department have not been successful.

JONES COUNTY

Monticello Nursing & Rehab Center -- 72 cases

Statewide, Iowa reported 670 additional confirmed cases during the 24-hour span, increasing the state’s total to 256,919. There were 60 additional related deaths reported, for a total of 3,273.

Tags