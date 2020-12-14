There were five additional COVID-19-related deaths in the five area Iowa counties confirmed between 11 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. today, while Dubuque County's total number of cases topped 10,000.
The deaths of two more Dubuque County residents were reported in that time span, bringing the county's death toll to 125. Twenty-four more COVID-19 cases were reported in Dubuque County during that 24-hour period, increasing the county’s total to 10,008. The county’s 14-day positivity rate remained at 13%.
Clayton, Delaware and Jones counties each reported an additional death as of 11 a.m. today.
Delaware County's total moved to 1,550, an increase of four cases in 24 hours. Deaths increased by one to 27.
Clayton County reported four additional cases for a total of 1,260. The county’s death toll increased by one to 25.
Jones County’s case count rose by two during the 24-hour span to reach 2,475. Deaths increased by one to 33.
Jackson County reported three additional cases, for a total of 1,673. The county’s death toll remained at 23.
The state is now reporting outbreaks at nine long-term-care facilities in this five-county region
The case counts as of 11 a.m. today were:
DUBUQUE COUNTY
Stonehill Care Center -- 24 cases, an increase of one
Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade -- 22 cases
ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque -- 22 cases
Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque -- 15 cases
Bethany Home in Dubuque -- five cases
CLAYTON COUNTY
Great River Care Center in McGregor -- 39 cases
Guttenberg Care Center -- 49 cases
DELAWARE COUNTY
Good Neighbor Home in Manchester -- 85 cases
JACKSON COUNTY
The state continues to report no outbreaks in Jackson County, though there are local reports of outbreaks in the county. Efforts to receive explanations from the Iowa Department of Public Health and Jackson County Health Department have not been successful.
JONES COUNTY
Monticello Nursing & Rehab Center -- 72 cases
Statewide, Iowa reported 670 additional confirmed cases during the 24-hour span, increasing the state’s total to 256,919. There were 60 additional related deaths reported, for a total of 3,273.