Twenty-one additional Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the county’s total to 12,601.
The county’s death toll remained at 200, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
Five additional cases were reported in Delaware County during the 24-hour period, increasing the county's total to 1,912.
The state reported three new cases in Jones County, raising the total to 2,883.
Two additional cases were reported in Jackson County. The county's total rose to 2,129.
One new case was reported in Clayton County between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the total to 1,619.
No additional related deaths were reported in Clayton, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties. Their respective death tolls remained at 55, 39, 40 and 55.
Statewide, Iowa reported 758 additional cases during the 24-hour span, increasing the state’s total to 347,068.
The state reported six additional deaths, increasing the toll to 5,689.