The commander of the Iowa National Guard will visit Dubuque on Thursday to support a local COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
Maj. Gen. Benjamin Corell will tour the Veterans Freedom Center and chat with visitors at noon, Thursday, June 3, ahead of a clinic held from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the facility, 2245 Kerper Blvd., according to a press release.
The release states that vaccinations for people ages 12 and older will be offered by the Visiting Nurse Association. Appointments are not required.
Both the two-shot Pfizer and one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.
Corell also will discuss his own experience with COVID-19. The general tested positive for the illness in November.
At the clinic, State Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, will offer free ice cream and $10 gift coupons redeemable at several area businesses to everyone receiving a vaccination.