The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination, publishing updates on Thursdays and Sundays. Saturday’s developments included:
In Wisconsin, one additional death was reported in both Grant and Crawford counties since Wednesday. In that timeframe, there were 47 new cases confirmed in Grant County and nine new confirmed cases in Crawford County. Elsewhere in Wisconsin, Lafayette County added nine more cases and Iowa County reported an additional 18.
In Jo Daviess County, Ill., there were 23 new cases between Wednesday and Saturday.
As of Saturday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the level of community transmission as “high” — the highest rating — in all 10 local counties
As of Saturday, 159,622 residents of the TH’s coverage area were fully vaccinated, which represents 65.6% of the area’s population that is at least 12 years old.
The next Dubuque County walk-in vaccination clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at Dubuque Visiting Nurse Association, 660 Iowa St. See the full list of vaccination sites at https://bit.ly/2Wzf4M9.
The most-recent Iowa county-level hospitalization data shows that, as of Sept. 8, 21 Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized, the highest number since January and an increase of six compared to one week earlier. Elsewhere locally, three were hospitalized in Jackson County and two each from Delaware, Jones and Clayton counties.
As of Saturday, 416,794 Iowa residents have had COVID-19, an increase of 8,404 from a week earlier. Thirty more related deaths were reported, increasing the total to 6,337. The state only updates these figures once per week.
The CDC reported that as of Saturday, 1,660,398 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, 62% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
In Wisconsin,3,954 new COVID-19 cases were reported between Wednesday and Saturday, raising the state’s total to 678,202. The state’s related deaths increased by 54 to 7,740.
As of Saturday, 3,197,594 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, which represents 64% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
In Illinois, 10,050 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Wednesday, raising the state’s total to 1,564,386. The state’s related deaths increased by 67 to 24,261.
As of Saturday, 6,585,571 Illinois residents had been fully vaccinated, 60.8% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.